WWE Superstars go to WAR tonight in “The Golden State.”

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames takes place from Petco Park in San Diego, California, with the show streaming live via the ESPN Unlimited app.

Scheduled is the Men’s WarGames match with Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, as well as The Usos duo of ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso joining forces to take on the opposing team consisting of Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul and The Vision duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Also advertised is the Women’s WarGames match featuring AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss taking on Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax and Lash Legend, as well as Stephanie Vaquer vs. Nikki Bella for the WWE Women’s World Championship, and John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

But what order will these matches take place?

Let’s find out!

According to one source, the Women’s WarGames match will kick off the main card, with the WWE Intercontinental Championship clash between Cena and Dom going second, the Women’s World Championship showdown between Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella third, and closing the show will be the Men’s WarGames match.

For those interested, there is news making the rounds regarding issues over the entrance order for the Men’s WarGames match tonight at WWE Survivor Series heading into the show.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)