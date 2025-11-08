A top WWE Superstar has been suspended by the company this week.

For those who missed it, the shocking announcement was the final thing fans saw as the November 7, 2025 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown went off the air from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

The announcement was made by WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who had finally seen enough from “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre after he once again violently attacked multiple wrestlers and officials during the Cody Rhodes vs. Aleister Black main event match.

Featured below is a complete recap of the main event match and post-match segment that culminated with Nick Aldis informing Drew McIntyre of his WWE suspension:

Cody Rhodes vs. Aleister Black

It’s main event time!

But first, The Miz is interviewed backstage in a brief segment, where he guarantees he will be the winner of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament and will be the final-ever opponent for John Cena. Back live, the theme for Aleister Black hits and out he comes accompanied by Zelina.

The familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ entrance tune hits the house speakers inside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena for the second time this evening, as the Undisputed WWE Champion emerges. “The American Nightmare” heads to the ring to a big pop for our final match of tonight’s show.

After the bell sounds, things get officially off-and-running. Cody with a head lock take down but Black gets back up. Black with an arm drag followed by a knee. Black goes for a suplex but Cody reverses it into a vertical suplex. Cody goes for a right hand but Black with an arm bar.

Cody reverses it into a pin but Black kicks out. Cody runs but Black with a kick to the face. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action in our main event continues. This will be the final advertising time out of the show.

When we return, we see Black with a boot to the face. He goes for the cover but Cody kicks out. Black with a head lock followed by an elbow to the face. Black to the ropes but Cody with a right hand. Cody with a snap powerslam. Cody with the Disaster Kick. He goes for the cover but Black kicks out.

Cody goes for the Cross Rhodes but Black with kicks. Black with a kick to the face. He goes for the cover but Cody kicks out. Black goes for a back suplex but Cody lands on his feet. Cody with the Cody Cutter. He goes for the cover but Black kicks out.

Cody with punches and he goes for the bionic elbow but Black with a kick to the face. Black with a German suplex but Cody kicks out. Black goes for the Black Mass but Cody with a kick. Cody goes for the Cross Rhodes but Black gets out of it. Black with a kick to the face but Cody with a kick. Both men with kicks to the face and they fall to the mat. Out comes Drew McIntyre who hits the referee with a Claymore, effectively ending the match, which is presumably a “No Contest” due to the fashion in which it ended.

Winner: No Contest

Nick Aldis Suspends Drew McIntyre

Once the main event match is in the rear-view mirror, we quickly learn that things are far from over, as we work our way to the main event announcement of the show. Cody hits Drew with right hands. Black with a right hand onto Cody and he kicks Cody down in the corner.

Drew begins kicking Cody and out comes Damian Priest. He runs down to the ring but he is hit with right hands. Priest with right hands and he throws Black in the corner. Priest slams Drew down onto the mat. He clotheslines Black to the outside.

Drew grabs Priest but Cody hits Drew from behind. Priest to the outside. Zelina gets on the announce table and she jumps onto Priest but Priest throws her into the time keeper’s area. Black with a poke to the eye and he leaves with Zelina.

Cody with a Cody Cutter onto Drew in the ring. Drew leaves the ring and out comes Nick Aldis. He says he gave Drew an inch and he took a mile. Aldis says he’s had it. He informs Drew McIntyre that he is officially suspended. McIntyre gets in his face for a player-umpire type shouting match as the credits hit the screen and the show ends.