The WWE Tag-Team Champions turned up at an independent pro wrestling event this week.
The top tag-team on SmackDown and reigning champions, the #DIY duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa turned up at the AIW: Against The World show on August 1 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Gargano worked with AIW back in 2005 and was a regular for the promotion before signing with WWE in 2016.
You never know who’s gonna show up at @aiwrestling.
Welcome back, @JohnnyGargano and @CiampaWWE!
The @WWE World Tag Team Champions are here! pic.twitter.com/zFOeZc2oNW
— Jake (Pollyanna) (@PollyannaDIY) August 2, 2024
Holy Shit It's DIY
Gargano & Ciampa are here!#AIWWorld pic.twitter.com/wvrW9SbXJd
— Balor Club Guy (@TheBalorClubGuy) August 2, 2024
HOLY SHITTTTTTTTTT @aiwrestling pic.twitter.com/6lowkUAax4
— Minerva (@minnieportable) August 2, 2024