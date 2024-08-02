The WWE Tag-Team Champions turned up at an independent pro wrestling event this week.

The top tag-team on SmackDown and reigning champions, the #DIY duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa turned up at the AIW: Against The World show on August 1 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Gargano worked with AIW back in 2005 and was a regular for the promotion before signing with WWE in 2016.