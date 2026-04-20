WWE made sure to cover all bases when it came to planning out the cards for WrestleMania 42.

In fact, they had a backup plan in one particular case.

The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane confirmed during an interview with NeitroV that they were positioned as the backup plan for The Bella Twins in the four-team WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship bout.

Featured below is an excerpt where they spoke about being put in position to possibly fill in for The Bella Twins due to Nikki Bella’s injury heading into the show:

Kairi Sane: Rumor has it that Nikki Bella’s ankle hasn’t fully recovered yet. Asuka: Right, right! We were told we might be able to fill in for that match, so we were on standby just in case. Kairi: The chances aren’t zero yet, right? Asuka: Exactly. It might still be possible, so we’re staying ready and waiting. Kairi: We’ve actually prepared brand new ring gear just for WrestleMania.

Obviously things ended up going a different route, with Paige ultimately returning to WWE to fill in for Nikki alongside Brie, leading to the makeshift duo pulling off the upset to become the new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions.