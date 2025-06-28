WWE is heading Down Under this October.

And they’re coming correct!

The company released the official promotional trailer for their upcoming WWE Takeover: Perth three event special trip to Western Australia in mid-October.

During the WWE Night Of Champions 2025 premium live event on June 28, the trailer premiered, promoting WWE SmackDown on October 10, WWE Crown Jewel 2025 on October 11 and WWE Raw on October 13.

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 is scheduled to take place from the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, marking the first-ever Crown Jewel special event to take place outside of Saudi Arabia. The show will feature John Cena’s final appearance as an active WWE Superstar in Australia.

