On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Jaida Parker challenged Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE NXT Women’s Title.

Parker initially had control of the match, but Jordynne Grace appeared seeking revenge for Parker attacking her the week before. Grace’s distraction allowed Vaquer to secure the victory and successfully retain her title.

After the match, Vaquer was attacked by Fallon Henley, Jazmyn Nyx, and Jacy Jayne from Fatal Influence.

Also on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Ricky Saints had a sit-down interview where he discussed how his confidence had earned him enemies in the locker room, but he believed it was essential for his success.

WWE NXT North American Champion Shawn Spears interrupted, questioning why Saints didn’t join The Culling, which led to a tense exchange. Spears reminded Saints of a conversation they had in Philadelphia, where he had to talk Saints down from a metaphorical ledge. Spears criticized Saints’ arrogance, saying it had caused him to make enemies, while Saints countered that it was a part of striving for success. Spears boasted about his championship status and the support of his friends, but Saints made it clear he was coming for the title.

Spears then warned Saints that if things didn’t work out, he’d have nowhere to go, as Saints had burned all his bridges with other companies.

Darkstate, the faction consisting of Cutler James, Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin, appeared on this week’s episode of WWE NXT and watched a brawl between Oba Femi and Je’Von Evans, which began after Femi gave Evans a chance to be the NXT Heritage Cup Champion as revenge for being knocked out by Evans the previous week.

While Darkstate did not intervene, Trick Williams hit the ring and took Evans out with a Trick Shot knee, leading NXT officials to separate Williams and Femi. Darkstate watched from the crowd, hoping for more conflict.

The group had previously attacked Evans at NXT Roadblock and debuted at WWE NXT: Vengeance Day, targeting various wrestlers including NXT Champion Oba Femi and others. They’ve since attacked several more individuals, including Robert Stone and Tony D’Angelo. Tony D’Angelo is now seeking information about the group.