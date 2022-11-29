WWE has released a special behind-the-scenes look at Mia Yim’s full-circle War Games experience.

Yim was originally announced for the inaugural Women’s WarGames match at WWE NXT WarGames 2019. However, she was attacked on the Kickoff pre-show that night, and replaced by current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai. The match ended up with Team Ripley (Kai, Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox) defeating Team Baszler (Shayna Baszler, Alba Fyre, current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY, current RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair).

Yim got her chance to make her WarGames debut again this past Saturday as Team Belair (Belair, Yim, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss) defeated Team Damage CTRL (Kai, SKY, Ripley, Bayley, Nikki Cross).

WWE took a special behind-the-scenes look at Yim’s WarGames experience in the video below, which includes appearances by The Gobbledy Gooker and WWE Producer Tyson Kidd:

