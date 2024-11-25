WWE is seeing a significant amount of success these days, and it’s had both some positive and negative impacts on the talent.

While WWE’s business is booming right now, it is in part due to higher-priced tickets. As a result, internal complimentary (comp) tickets, which were once a common benefit for talent, have become increasingly rare.

In the past, WWE talent could easily access comp tickets, often allowing their friends and family to attend events without paying. This has changed in recent years, with the amount of comps being significantly reduced. Talent have expressed frustration, as instead of receiving comp tickets, they are now given a pre-sale link to purchase tickets ahead of the general public. While this change is not universal across all talent, many have reported that it affects them.

According to a WWE higher-up, WWE’s status as a “hot ticket” has reduced the need for “seat fillers,” a term for complimentary tickets given out to maintain a full arena. This growing demand for tickets is part of WWE’s increased value, leading to fewer opportunities for talent to receive comps.

The process for requesting comp tickets has also changed. Now, talent must submit a request, and if approved, they are notified by email, with tickets sent to those on the approved list. However, several wrestlers have expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of formal communication regarding the policy change. One talent shared that they were informed by talent relations of the new rules but received no official written update. In some cases, talent who had previously been promised comp tickets months in advance were later asked to provide a credit card to cover the cost, even close to the show date.

This shift, while reflecting WWE’s growth, has left many talent feeling overlooked and frustrated, as what was once a standard perk is now becoming increasingly difficult to secure.

