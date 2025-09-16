— WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn has shared that she became the target of harassment after fans misinterpreted a social media post about her grandmother’s passing.

LaShaunn initially posted a heartfelt but vague message that read, “It’s not goodbye. It’s see ya later.💔” Some fans assumed it was a farewell to WWE, sparking rumors about her release. She quickly clarified the misunderstanding, writing, “Bro I lost my grandma not everything is about wrestling good God!”

Despite her explanation, the harassment escalated. In a follow-up post, LaShaunn revealed that she received disturbing messages, including threats directed at both her and her late grandmother. She wrote,

“Never in my life did I think I would ever be harassed, threatened, and even be told they would spit on my grandmother’s grave… All because of a misinterpreted tweet and I said not everything is about wrestling… Y’all got it.💔 I’ll see y’all when I see y’all.✌🏾”

— At Jinder Mahal’s wedding this summer, a lighthearted moment unfolded involving Drew McIntyre and Shanky.

According to Shanky, an elderly family member of Mahal — and a passionate wrestling fan — approached him and questioned why he was happily dancing alongside McIntyre, referencing their WWE storyline where McIntyre had attacked Shanky with chair shots.

Shanky recalled explaining that it was all part of the scripted show. McIntyre initially thought the man was genuinely upset, but once everything was cleared up, everyone shared a laugh and the guest apologized.

Speaking on a recent episode of the WrestleBinge podcast, Shanky said, “Even Drew (McIntyre) was dancing. Suddenly, this elderly man comes and takes me to the side. He asked me why I was dancing when Drew hit me with steel chairs? I explained it’s part of a storyline. He asked me not to dance. He was a typical Punjabi. So I liked it too. He was from Jinder’s family. They all watch wrestling. I really liked this incident. So, later on, Drew thought this man was angry. I explained the situation and he laughed so hard. He went and apologized and said, ‘Sorry, it wasn’t my fault.’ That was great for me. I really enjoyed Jinder’s wedding.”

Shanky last appeared in WWE at the 2023 Superstar Spectacle in India, where he wrestled GUNTHER.

— During a recent appearance on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, The Miz looked back on the 2011 tournament to crown a new WWE Champion after CM Punk won the title and walked out of WWE at Money in the Bank.

According to The Miz, the original plan had him winning the entire tournament.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the original plans for the WWE Title tournament: “CM Punk left the show and he took the title with him. They made up a ‘paper champion’ or whatever. They brought a championship and said, ‘He’s leaving the show. He’s gone.’ They put the title in a refrigerator; that was the big meme. They were going to have a tournament. I went up against Rey Mysterio. I was going to beat Rey Mysterio and then beat John Cena, so I would be the champion.”

On why they switched the plans: “They switched it because usually we like babyface vs. heel. Bad guy vs. good guy. In this instance, it would have been babyface vs. babyface. ‘You need bad guy vs. good guy.’ I was the bad guy, but then, it was two huge monumental babyfaces that are Rey Mysterio and John Cena. Let them go at it. There was a moment there where I would have been a (two-time) champion.”

