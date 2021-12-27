WWE talents were reportedly told by company officials that COVID-19 testing is no longer required.

WWE is currently dealing with several positive COVID-19 tests on the main roster, which have sidelined RAW and SmackDown Superstars, but Fightful Select now reports that the company is taking measures the opposite way within WWE NXT.

It was noted that WWE Performance Center talents were told this past weekend that they no longer have to undergo the twice-weekly COVID-19 testing that was previously mandatory.

It was also revealed that WWE main roster talents received an e-mail informing them that weekly coronavirus testing is not required. There’s no word on if there is a vaccine stipulation added to that ruling, but we will keep you updated.

The new COVID testing ruling did not sit well with several people within WWE because of how the company is already short-handed this week due to several positive tests.

Sunday’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City featured a NXT Title match due to other changes to the card. That match saw NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa retain over Pete Dunne.

Stay tuned for more on the COVID-19 positives from within WWE and potential schedule changes going into WWE Day 1.

