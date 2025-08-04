Season 2 of WWE: Unreal is currently in development and slated to premiere next year.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, filming is already underway, with director Chris Weaver spotted capturing key moments during SummerSlam 2025 weekend. Notably, Weaver was seen in the Gorilla Position as Seth Rollins pulled off what’s being called the “Ruse of the Century.”

However, the documentary’s behind-the-scenes approach is reportedly causing tension among WWE talent. Several wrestlers have voiced concerns about the constant filming in Gorilla Position — a traditionally private and emotionally charged area — fearing it could compromise its long-standing sanctity.

Additionally, it’s said that some Superstars were unaware they were being filmed and received no extra compensation beyond their regular contracts for appearing in the docuseries.

Footage from SummerSlam weekend is expected to be a focal point of the upcoming season, though Netflix has yet to formally announce the show’s renewal.

Following the success of this past weekend’s inaugural two-night SummerSlam pay-per-view, WWE and its parent company, TKO Group Holdings, are reportedly exploring the possibility of expanding the two-night format to other major events.

According to Andrew Baydala, internal discussions about adopting the two-night setup for additional premium live events have gained momentum within both WWE and TKO. SummerSlam 2025 was seen as a success across multiple metrics, including revenue, attendance, and fan satisfaction, thanks in part to more manageable start and end times.

The strong reception has led WWE to prioritize events like Survivor Series in 2026 and the Royal Rumble in 2027 for potential two-night formats. Money in the Bank is also said to be under consideration.