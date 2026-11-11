The ongoing debate surrounding independent wrestling contracts has drawn some interesting comments from a WWE official.

Gabe Sapolsky, who currently works as a talent scout and creative consultant for WWE, took to social media on Wednesday, November 11, to share advice for independent wrestlers considering signing contracts with promotions.

Although Sapolsky did not specifically mention Major League Wrestling (MLW), his comments come amid a public dispute involving MLW and Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) promoter Brett Lauderdale.

Sapolsky shared a series of posts on X outlined seven factors that wrestlers should consider before committing to a promotion, emphasizing the importance of understanding what a company has planned for them rather than simply accepting an offer for the sake of being under contract.

Among his recommendations was asking promoters about their creative plans and determining whether the opportunity provides room for advancement, both within the organization and throughout the wrestler’s career.

The longtime wrestling executive also stressed the importance of evaluating the people a wrestler would have the opportunity to work with and learn from, while carefully examining contractual restrictions and the freedoms that would remain available.

Sapolsky cautioned against signing a deal simply to achieve the status of being a contracted wrestler, suggesting that talent should instead weigh the benefits of an agreement against the opportunities they might lose by accepting it.

He also encouraged wrestlers to trust their instincts when making potentially career-altering decisions.

The comments arrive after Lauderdale publicly criticized MLW’s contractual practices earlier this week, arguing that independent wrestlers could be limiting their futures by signing long-term agreements with the promotion.

Lauderdale claimed that MLW’s relatively limited schedule and financial compensation make such contracts difficult to justify, particularly for younger wrestlers hoping to eventually land opportunities with WWE or AEW.

The GCW promoter also alleged that MLW contracts contain restrictions preventing talent from appearing for GCW.

According to Lauderdale, wrestlers should be particularly cautious about committing multiple years of their careers without substantial guaranteed financial compensation. He suggested that performers who are in demand could potentially secure bookings with promotions without agreeing to exclusive contracts.

The controversy follows reports that MLW is preparing to refresh its roster, potentially creating opportunities for new talent to join the company.

As of this writing, neither MLW nor company founder Court Bauer has publicly responded to Lauderdale’s criticism.

Sapolsky brings considerable experience to the discussion, having worked behind the scenes in ECW before becoming a prominent figure in Ring of Honor during the 2000s. He later helped establish Dragon Gate USA and EVOLVE, the latter of which eventually developed a working relationship with WWE before the company acquired its assets in 2020.

He currently works with WWE’s developmental system, including the WWE ID initiative and WWE EVOLVE, where identifying and developing emerging independent wrestling talent are among his responsibilities.