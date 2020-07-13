WWE Talents Concerned After Jamie Noble Announced COVID-19 Test Results

There was some recent concern among WWE talents after producer Jamie Noble announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Fightful Select.
Noble is said to be very hands-on when producing matches, and is one of the people that are physically re-positioning people. It was noted that it was not a personality trait of Noble’s that raised the concern because many producers have to re-position talents the same way for contract signings, angles and various segments.
There is reportedly no heat on Noble as he’s considered to be one of the best producers in the company, by many people. This was described as more of a “wish we knew” type of situation.
As noted, Noble took to his private Instagram account back on June 26 and revealed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. This was a part of the recent COVID-19 outbreak within WWE, which also included producer Adam Pearce, Kayla Braxton, Renee Young, and others.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
