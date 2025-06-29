Pwinsider is reporting that the WWE talent have departed Saudi Arabia and are currently en route back to the United States. They’ll arrive in Pittsburgh, PA late tomorrow morning after a 17 hour flight.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that WWE is rumored to be considering a residency for its NXT brand at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The plan would see major NXT events regularly held at the venue, offering a more cost-effective alternative to booking larger arenas. Additionally, this move could pave the way for WWE to establish a second training facility in Las Vegas.

WWE previously used the UFC Apex for the 2024 edition of NXT Battleground.