Chelsea Green has a few bold ideas for matches she’d book at WWE Evolution II if given the chance.

During an appearance on the “Lightweights” podcast, Green shared her dream card for the all-women’s event, which is set to take place on July 12. She said,

“Obviously, me versus Tiffy Time for the title. Hello? How could they not? My second one would be a triple threat — me vs. Natty vs. Trish. Loser leaves Canada. Loser loses their Canadian citizenship.”

She continued, “I would love to do me versus Nikki Bella in a Hair vs. Hair match. One of us gets our head shaved, one of us ends up with a peanut head. I would do it — for Nikki Bella, I would do anything.”

As of now, one match has already been confirmed for the event – Jacy Jayne will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Jordynne Grace, following Grace’s win in the Evolution Eliminator on WWE NXT.

More information has surfaced regarding WWE Night of Champions 2025, set to take place amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East. On Monday, Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran following twelve days of conflict.

During Tuesday’s episode of “Wrestling Observer Radio,” Bryan Alvarez reported that WWE talent and staff were scheduled to begin traveling to Saudi Arabia later today (Wednesday) in preparation for the upcoming pay-per-view event.

Dave Meltzer clarified that talent were not permitted to address the conflict on air, stating, “No, they weren’t allowed. They just were not allowed to mention anything on that.”

It was speculated that WWE was avoiding the topic to prevent difficult questions or controversy. Meltzer explained, “As far as everything goes, it’s potentially dangerous. Some might argue it’s not that dangerous in Saudi Arabia right now, but even today [Tuesday], the flights were risky. The ceasefire wasn’t announced until later in the day. There are always concerns about going there in the first place.”

Despite the situation, Saudi officials reportedly continued government meetings to proceed with event planning. WWE personnel are moving forward with travel plans as of today.

However, the ceasefire remains fragile. Trump criticized both Israel and Iran for violating the terms of the agreement shortly after it was made public, including reports of Israeli airstrikes just hours after the deal was announced. Trump addressed these violations during a press briefing on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.

WWE Night of Champions 2025 is still scheduled for Saturday, June 28, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will stream live on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix for international viewers.