WWE Friday Night SmackDown will once again move to FS1 on October 29 due to FOX’s World Series coverage.

According to cable listings, the plan is for a 2-hour edition of SmackDown then a 1-hour episode of Talking Smack at 10 pm eastern, which will go head-to-head with AEW Rampage.

Because of the strong ratings the World Series is expected to do, the numbers for both SmackDown and Rampage will likely drop significantly.

AEW will tape the matches for this episode of Rampage two days before at the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA after the October 27th edition of Dynamite.