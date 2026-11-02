WWE taped a pair of women’s division matches ahead of last Friday’s episode of SmackDown, both of which are scheduled to air on this week’s edition of WWE Main Event.

According to a new report, Paige went one-on-one with Candice LeRae in the first match, while Giulia squared off against Nia Jax in the second bout.

The results of both matches were not disclosed, leaving the winners unknown ahead of the broadcast.

WWE Main Event previously aired on Thursday nights via YouTube before moving to Wednesday nights beginning October 14, 2025. The weekly program now streams on the Rumble platform.

WWE will be taping this week’s WWE Crown Jewel 2026 ‘go-home’ episode of SmackDown tonight in Brooklyn, NY., after the live 11/2 episode of WWE Raw at a special start time of 6/5c.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage and complete WWE SmackDown spoilers for 11/6.