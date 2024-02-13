– WWE returns to the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida this evening with the latest installment of their weekly WWE NXT show at 8/7c, live on the USA Network. Following tonight’s live episode, WWE will tape matches and segments for next week’s show, which airs on February 20, 2024.

– Continuing with the double-duty schedule later this week will be the blue brand, as WWE will be taping matches and segments after Friday’s live episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown in St. Louis, MO. for the following week’s show, which will air on February 23, 2024 on FOX.

Make sure to check back here late this evening for WWE NXT spoiler results from the taping for the show airing on 2/20, and again late Friday evening for complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown spoilers for the 2/23 episode.