WWE will be holding another double-header this evening.

In additioon to the live episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network for November 11 tonight at 8/7c, WWE will be taping matches and segments for the November 18 episode of WWE Raw this evening as well.

Tonight’s show is scheduled to take place from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Scheduled for the live episode this evening is Bronson Reed addressing WWE Universe, Damian Priest & GUNTHER going face-to-face, as well as Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results coverage and complete WWE Raw spoilers for November 18, 2024.