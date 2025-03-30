WWE has partnered with the fashion brand Culture Kings to host an exclusive VIP Experience in Las Vegas on April 17 as part of the festivities leading up to WrestleMania 41. Fans can now secure their spots for this premium event through WWE’s official concierge partner, On Location.

This special event offers attendees early access to a limited-edition in-store collaboration between WWE and Culture Kings, along with a VIP Lounge featuring an Open Bar. Additionally, guests will have the opportunity to explore a Hidden VIP Secret Room Shopping Experience, adding an extra layer of exclusivity to the event.

Among the highlights of the experience is the chance to meet top WWE Superstars. Culture Kings is promoting meet-and-greet appearances by WWE United States Women’s Champion Chelsea Green, Rhea Ripley, Omos, Carmelo Hayes, and R-Truth. However, according to the On Location listing, while efforts will be made to facilitate interactions, meeting every Superstar in attendance is not guaranteed.

The VIP Experience is priced at $595 per person and will take place from 12 PM to 2 PM on April 17. With high-profile names and unique offerings, this event promises to be a must-attend occasion for WWE fans in Las Vegas during WrestleMania week.

WrestleMania 41 takes place on April 19 and April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.