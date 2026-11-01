WWE has added two matches to Monday night’s episode of Raw, while John Cena is now scheduled to make a special announcement during the show.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed the latest additions in his weekly Sunday preview, announcing that Chad Gable will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Ethan Page.

A six-man tag team match has also been added, with Penta, Je’Von Evans and Dragon Lee joining forces to take on The Vision. Pearce did not reveal which three members of the faction will represent the group.

Meanwhile, Cena, who was already advertised for the November 2 broadcast, will have something important to share with the WWE Universe. Pearce specifically teased a “very special announcement” from the 17-time World Champion, although no additional details were provided.

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is also scheduled to appear, addressing Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn ahead of their champion vs. champion showdown at WWE Crown Jewel on November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, Royce Keys will go one-on-one with Solo Sikoa in a match announced previously.

The updated lineup for Monday’s WWE Raw is as follows:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Chad Gable (c) vs. Ethan Page

* Six-Man Tag Team Match: Penta, Je’Von Evans & Dragon Lee vs. The Vision

* Royce Keys vs. Solo Sikoa

* John Cena makes a special announcement

* Roman Reigns addresses Sami Zayn ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Raw takes place Monday, November 2, from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with a special start time of 6 p.m. Eastern. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Monday night for live WWE Raw Results coverage.