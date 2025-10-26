Someone is coming!

Who, when, where and why?

Well, that remains to be seen.

WWE got the pro wrestling community talking again on Sunday morning after the company released a cryptic teaser vignette across their various official social media platforms (see video below). The video has wrestling fans speculating about someone debuting or returning.

The brief clip, which shows only the lower half of a person walking confidently in slacks and dress shoes, came with no caption or explanation. Instead, all that was included was the sound of footsteps echoing as the figure strides into view. With no context provided, fans immediately flooded the comments section with theories about who the mystery man might be.

Among the most common guesses were GUNTHER and Santos Escobar, two names who have recently been absent from WWE television for very different reasons, and both of whom are expected back in the near future.

GUNTHER, a two-time former World Heavyweight Champion, has been sidelined since early August. WWE announced at the time that he was out indefinitely due to multiple injuries suffered after losing his title to CM Punk at the WWE SummerSlam premium live event.

Before his injury, “The Ring General” notched an incredible run of accolades, which included a dominant victory over Goldberg in the Hall of Famer’s retirement match and a historic 666-day reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion, the longest in WWE history. His first world title reign lasted an impressive 273 days.

Recent reports have noted that GUNTHER is “expected back very soon,” making him a prime candidate to be featured in Sunday’s cryptic teaser. Upon his return, GUNTHER is expected to enter into a storyline with John Cena, culminating in Cena’s last pro wrestling match ever against the former Imperium leader at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in December.

Santos Escobar has also been the focus of heavy fan speculation, as the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion had reportedly become a free agent earlier this year after his contract expired. However, soon after that, he agreed to a new deal following what was described as a much-improved offer from WWE that addressed his creative frustrations.

Escobar hasn’t appeared on television since February, fueling rumors of a possible exit before word surfaced that he had re-signed. One recent report even claimed that Escobar was “slated to be at this Monday’s Raw taping in Anaheim, California,” though it wasn’t confirmed whether he would appear on-screen.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Monday evening for live WWE Raw results coverage from Anaheim, CA., where we may get some answers to these questions.

