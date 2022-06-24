WWE is promising a can’t-miss tribute to John Cena for later today.

WWE made a tweet on Thursday night where they said a Cena tribute will be revealed before tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode hits the air at 8pm ET.

“[Tonight] before #SmackDown… get ready for a @JohnCena tribute you won’t want to miss. [eyes emoji],” WWE wrote.

There’s no word yet on what this tribute will consist of, but the teaser is interesting. WWE is currently celebrating “#CenaMonth” to mark Cena’s 20th anniversary with the company.

WWE’s social and digital media channels have been full of Cena content this month. As seen below, WWE just released a look at Cena’s career, which runs for more than 5 minutes. There’s no word yet on if this is the tribute that was teased.

Cena tweeted a response to the video and wrote, “It is impossible to encapsulate the last 20 years of life into one message, but the team @WWE make magic! I’m excited and cannot wait to C the @WWEUniverse on #WWERaw!”

Cena has been away from WWE since last summer, focusing on his Hollywood career. He is scheduled to return to RAW on Monday’s show from Laredo, TX. A feud between Cena and WWE United States Champion Theory is rumored for SummerSlam, but not confirmed.

The Champ is back, and you can see him by looking back at monumental moments from the career of the 16-time World Champion! Don’t miss the return of @JohnCena, this Monday at 8/7 C on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/gy8sBXz6cB — WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2022

It is impossible to encapsulate the last 20 years of life into one message, but the team @WWE make magic! I’m excited and cannot wait to C the @WWEUniverse on #WWERaw! https://t.co/WNqswMn60t — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 24, 2022

Tomorrow before #SmackDown… get ready for a @JohnCena tribute you won't want to miss. 👀 — WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2022

