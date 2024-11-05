The WWE ID program is starting to make moves.
On Tuesday, WWE announced that “Someone’s been ID’d.”
“Someone’s been ID’d,” WWE wrote via the official WWE ID X account. “Be there this Sunday to find out who.”
The person “ID’d” is from Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling promotion, which presents their “Super Sunday” event on November 10 at Walker Texas Lawyer Arena in Texas City, TX.
