History will be made tonight.

More than once.

As the WWE vs. AEW counter-programming wars continue, WWE is hyping a “history-making announcement” on tonight’s new episode of WWE Evolve.

“I feel like it’s time to shake it up a bit,” Stevie Turner wrote via X ahead of tonight’s WWE Evolve on Tubi TV show. “So I’m gonna make a HISTORY MAKING announcement Tonight on WWE Evolve!”

Coincidentally enough, or maybe not, All Elite Wrestling have been hyping an “important announcement” from AEW President Tony Khan on tonight’s AEW Dynamite since the AEW All Out: Toronto pay-per-view this past Saturday.

As noted, AEW All Out: Toronto also faced same-day competition from WWE, which overlapped, in the form of the historic inaugural WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN special event.

