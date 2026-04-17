Pat McAfee is leaning all the way into his heel energy heading into WrestleMania weekend.

While fans gathered at WWE World on Friday expecting a major surprise reveal, things didn’t exactly go as advertised. A screen inside the convention teased that a “huge surprise” was imminent, complete with a countdown clock that had attendees buzzing about what, or who, might be coming.

That anticipation quickly turned into a punchline.

Once the countdown expired, instead of a debut or crossover moment, footage from The Pat McAfee Show began playing, with McAfee himself taking aim at the crowd for buying into the hype.

“Surprise, nerds,” McAfee yelled. “The surprise that you thought was maybe going to be your favorite wrestler of all time.”

He didn’t stop there.

McAfee continued to mock the speculation, even name-dropping AEW as part of his rant while doubling down on the troll job.

“Maybe somebody from AEW was going to sign with WWE at WrestleMania and you marks were going to get zipper burn all over yourself,” he said. “Instead, well, well, well, Pat McAfee is smarter than all of you dumb marks yet again.”

The reaction was exactly what you’d expect.

McAfee has made a habit of stirring the pot, and with WrestleMania in sight, he’s clearly embracing the role of agitator.

Whether fans like it or not.

Randy Orton challenges Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42, with Pat McAfee vowing that WWE fans will never see or hear from him again if Orton loses.

WrestleMania 42 takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.