WWE is teasing that a major announcement will kick off tonight’s episode of AAA on Fox.

The promotion announced via social media on Saturday that Rey Mysterio will open the broadcast with what it described as “major announcements” before the in-ring action gets underway.

Tonight’s episode of AAA on Fox will stream immediately following WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on WWE’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

“Saturday Night’s Main Event ends… the action continues,” WWE wrote via social media on Saturday morning. “Rey Mysterio opens the show with major announcements before an action-packed night begins.”

WWE also reminded fans where they can catch the show.

“Watch Lucha Libre AAA TONIGHT immediately following Saturday Night’s Main Event on YouTube and Facebook,” the announcement concluded.

Make sure to check back here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for complete WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results and updates on the big AAA announcement.