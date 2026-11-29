Is Rey Mysterio gearing up to make a major announcement regarding his future?

During the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 premium live event at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas, on Saturday night, the commentary trio of Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Wade Barrett teased some big news regarding the WWE Hall of Fame legend.

It was noted during the broadcast that a “major announcement” involving Mysterio will take place during the official WWE Survivor Series post-show.

While the nature of the announcement was not revealed, the tease comes amid months of speculation regarding Mysterio’s in-ring future.

Multiple reports in recent months have indicated that Mysterio could soon follow in the footsteps of John Cena, AJ Styles, Bill Goldberg and several other legendary performers from his generation who have officially hung up their wrestling boots.