Rey Mysterio appears ready to make another major announcement for AAA following a busy and highly praised stretch for the promotion.

Just weeks after being named AAA General Manager, Mysterio has been advertised to deliver a “huge announcement” during Week 2 of Noche de Los Grandes this Saturday. The announcement comes at a time when AAA has generated significant buzz and positive attention in recent days.

Mysterio has already played a prominent role in the ongoing special event series. During Week 1 of Noche de Los Grandes, the WWE Hall of Famer served on commentary and was also featured inside the ring for the introductions to the evening’s Mask vs. Mask main event.

What Mysterio plans to reveal remains unknown, but the promotion is clearly positioning the announcement as one of the featured attractions for the June 6 broadcast.

The show will also feature a five-way match pitting Joaquin Wilde against Mini Vikingo, Lince Dorado, Octagón Jr., and Cruz Del Toro. In addition, Bayley will team with La Catalina and Lola Vice to take on Las Toxicas, represented by Flammer, Maravilla, and La Hiedra.

AAA Noche de Los Grandes Week 2 is scheduled to air on June 6 via WWE and AAA’s YouTube channels.

.@luchalibreaaa General Manager @reymysterio shares some important news THIS SATURDAY at #AAANocheDeLosGrandes 👀🔥

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📺 8PM Mexico & LATAM on Fox One and Fox Tubi⁣

🌎 10e/7p on Facebook & YouTube pic.twitter.com/wHRyOoMdlp — WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2026