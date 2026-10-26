WWE has issued a new update regarding Stephanie Vaquer’s medical status ahead of tonight’s episode of Raw, raising questions about her scheduled match against Becky Lynch.

Despite Vaquer recently announcing that she had been medically cleared to return to the ring, WWE took to social media on Monday afternoon to tease a potential change in plans.

“Questions have arisen regarding Stephanie Vaquer’s medical availability heading into WWE Raw,” WWE wrote. “Adam Pearce will address everything on tonight’s show.”

The announcement comes just one day after Pearce officially confirmed Vaquer vs. Lynch in a No. 1 Contender Match for the October 26 episode of Raw in Fresno, California.

Vaquer’s status has been the subject of some confusion in recent weeks. After being portrayed as injured and appearing with crutches on the October 12 episode of Raw, “La Primera” went on to compete at WWE live events in Hawaii on October 16 and October 17.

WWE subsequently released a video on Saturday showing Vaquer throwing down her crutches and declaring that she had been medically cleared to return.

“Becky, you wanted to know when I’m cleared,” Vaquer stated in the video. “See you on Monday!”

Now, just hours before the scheduled showdown, WWE is once again casting doubt on Vaquer’s availability.

It remains unclear whether the match will proceed as advertised, with Pearce expected to address the situation during tonight’s broadcast.

This marks another potential change to the October 26 Raw lineup.

Earlier on Monday, WWE also adjusted the advertised Raquel Rodriguez vs. IYO SKY match, which was initially listed as a Women’s Intercontinental Championship bout before being officially announced as a non-title contest.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.