The upcoming premiere of WWE RAW on Netflix, set for January 6th at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, is building significant anticipation. There are many who believe The Rock will be appearing on this show.

During a segment with Adam Pearce on this week’s episode of WWE RAW, viewers noticed a WWE production truck in the background displaying a large image of The Rock’s face. This visual cue has fueled speculation that the wrestling legend may be making a surprise appearance at the Netflix debut.

According to a report from WrestleVotes, WWE is known for using such subtle details to hint at major storylines or the return of major stars, and the placement of The Rock’s image in the segment was no accident. The expectation is that The Rock will indeed appear during the Netflix debut of RAW, although his involvement in future events like WrestleMania remains unclear.

Follow WretlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.