– WWE continues to tease a Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title at Clash of Champions on September 27, between current champion Jeff Hardy, former champion AJ Styles, and Sami Zayn, who was stripped of the title a few months back while taking time off. Zayn interrupted last night’s title match between the two on SmackDown and forced the disqualification by attacking AJ.

WWE has a new poll where they are asking fans who the rightful Intercontinental Champion is. As of this writing, 68% voted for Hardy while 20% went with Zayn and 12% went with AJ.

– Last night’s WWE 205 Live episode saw The Brothers Lockhart, Andrew and Erik, lose to Ever-Rise in tag team action. Erik and Andrew were trained by The Gagne Family and previously held several titles on the indies, including the Reality of Wrestling Tag Team Titles, according to @LocalCompWWE. ROW is owned by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Below is video from last night’s match:

