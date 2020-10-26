The official WWE Network Twitter released a new gif on their account teasing that the legendary Undertaker will be appearing at the November 22nd Survivor Series pay per view, which would mark the Phenom’s 30-year anniversary since debuting at Survivor Series 1990. This month the Network will also be airing “30 Days of the Deadman” programming. It began last night with a new “WWE Untold” covering Taker’s legendary 2005 rivalry with new WWE Champion Randy Orton.

AEW superstar Chris Jericho would also take to Twitter to congratulate Undertaker on 30-years in the business. Jericho celebrated his 30 year-anniversary several weeks ago. He writes, “Congrats to 30 years of the @undertaker!!! That is a monumental accomplishment!!!”