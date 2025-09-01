CM Punk is coming home.

During the September 1 post-WWE Clash In Paris episode of WWE Raw on Monday, “The Best in the World” called out Seth Rollins.

Instead, Rollins’ wife, Becky Lynch, came out. The two had unpleasant words back-and-forth, with Punk telling Lynch she married a bum, and Lynch digging into Punk and building up Rollins all-the-while.

Every time “The Man” would speak, however, she was drowned out by loud chants of “AJ Lee” from the crowd. Lynch responded the same every time, pointing out that AJ Lee no longer works for WWE.

The segment wrapped up with Lynch repeatedly slapping Punk, who did nothing in return, except warn Lynch that she was going to regret doing that.

Later in the show, Punk was enraged looking for Rollins backstage, when WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce approached him and told him he left. Punk asked Pearce where WWE SmackDown is this week. Pearce pointed out that it is actually in Punk’s hometown of Chicago, Illinois, to which Punk responded, “Tremendous.”

Punk definitely knows someone, close to home, in the Chi-Town area that could help him with the Becky Lynch side of things while he focuses on his issues with Rollins.

As noted, WWE began subtle teases, and even some not-so-subtle, during the WWE Clash In Paris post-show on Sunday regarding the potential long-awaited WWE return of AJ Lee.

