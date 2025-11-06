Things have gone from bad to worse for Ridge Holland (Luke Menzies).

According to multiple WWE sources, Menzies’ contract with the company has been terminated ahead of schedule. Word within WWE is that officials viewed several of his recent social media posts as a “breach,” and the decision was made to cut ties immediately rather than allow his deal to expire naturally.

Holland’s contract was originally slated to run through mid-November, and he was expected to be paid through that date. However, one source indicated that WWE is not planning to pay out the remainder of the term, citing the breach as justification.

The situation is especially notable given Menzies’ injury status. He suffered a significant injury on September 27 that will reportedly keep him out of action well into 2026. His release comes with roughly seven months left in his recovery, something that historically WWE rarely did until the past year or so, when the company began taking a harder stance on injured talent under certain conditions.

Menzies recently mentioned that he was not compensated for his one-off appearance at TNA’s Bound For Glory weekend. Despite the early termination, WWE is still obligated to provide his ongoing medical rehabilitation, a legal requirement that would likely expose them to potential action if they failed to do so.

Holland surfaced via social media on Tuesday to share another sad update regarding his situation, noting that he cannot pay his mortgage and feels like he’s been “hung out to dry” after getting injured working a match for another promotion for WWE.

“I never thought I’d not be able to pay my mortgage,” Holland wrote in a statement shared via his official X account today (see post below). “I feel like I’ve just been hung out to dry after getting injured working for another company on behalf of WWE.”

Holland continued, “Add to that my contract not being renewed knowing that I wouldn’t be able to wrestle for 7 months. This is brutal. Yes they are taking care of the surgery and physical therapy but let’s be honest, that’s the bare minimum after what we sacrifice for the company. Plus the possibility of having to get my neck fused too. Talk about getting totally f**ked.”

Ridge Holland was released by WWE back in October as part of many WWE, WWE NXT and WWE EVOLVE talent cuts.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Ridge Holland continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)