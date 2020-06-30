WWE Testing for Coronavirus Ahead of Great American Bash, New Memo Sent to WWE Employees

Another round of COVID-19 testing is being held ahead of Wednesday’s Great American Bash edition of WWE NXT.
The coronavirus testing is being held today, according to Fightul Select. It was noted that some of the wrestlers were brought in extremely early this morning for the latest round of drive-through testing at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. There was some concern that the test results would not be back in time for tomorrow’s NXT taping, but the hope is that those tested will be ready for the show.
WWE recently issued a COVID-19 memo to talents and indicated that social distancing, masks and other precautionary measures will be mandatory from here on out.
“As a reminder, wearing masks, sanitizing and social distancing will be required at the Performance Center this week and going forward. You’ll be required to wear a mask upon entering and we ask that you adhere to these requirements in order to minimize risks,” the memo said.
Stay tuned for more on the COVID-19 situation within WWE. You can click here for the latest on the Great American Bash.
