Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is celebrating his 37th birthday today.

The official WWE Twitter account sent Happy Birthday wishes to The Tribal Chief earlier today.

“Happy birthday to The Needle Mover, The Head of the Table, the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, @WWERomanReigns! @heymanhustle,” WWE wrote.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos also sent a birthday message to their cousin.

“Happy birthday Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns [laughing emoji],” The Usos tweeted.

The popular WWE SuperCard mobile game is also celebrating the leader of The Bloodline today as they have released two free Reigns cards in the store, which are only available for 24 hours.

Below are the related birthday posts from WWE, The Usos, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, WWE On FOX, WWE On BT Sport, and WWE India.

A *NEW* free Roman Reigns birthday gift is in the store! It Contains:

