According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is doing their best to re-sign current superstar Matt Riddle, whose contract is set to expire this August.

Reports are that Riddle has “pretty much agreed” to a new deal that would pay him $1.2 million guaranteed over the next three years, as well as $50,000 for every show he does in Saudi Arabia, which WWE hope to return to with the recent release of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This adds to our previous reports of how WWE feels about Riddle, with Vince McMahon praising the Bro’s recent singles-showdown with Sheamus on Raw, as well as the vignettes he’s been doing that dive deeper into his stoner persona.

