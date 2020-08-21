WWE ThunderDome Registration Now Open for SummerSlam

WWE ThunderDome registration is now open for Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view, as seen in the tweet below.

Capacity will likely be reached soon as it was when SmackDown registration opened on Tuesday night.

You can click here for video, photos and news from Thursday’s ThunderDome sneak peek. The new state-of-the-art viewing experience will officially debut tonight with the SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Join fans from around the world live on TV! Register now for your virtual seat in the #WWEThunderDome during #SummerSlam! https://t.co/zxqLqDHnUH pic.twitter.com/1EJap27HxD — WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2020

