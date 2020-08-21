 WWE ThunderDome Registration Now Open for SummerSlam

WWE ThunderDome Registration Now Open for SummerSlam

2 comments

WWE ThunderDome registration is now open for Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view, as seen in the tweet below.

Capacity will likely be reached soon as it was when SmackDown registration opened on Tuesday night.

You can click here for video, photos and news from Thursday’s ThunderDome sneak peek. The new state-of-the-art viewing experience will officially debut tonight with the SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

RECENT POSTS

Home | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Contact | Privacy Policy