WWE THUNDERDOME Registration Open, Rules For Virtual Fans

The WWE Thunderdome setup is scheduled to debut this Friday on Smackdown with virtual fans appearing via live video on LED boards inside the Amway Center in Orlando. Registration is now open at WWEThunderDome.com. However, WWE says they have reached maximum capacity already in just under an hour. WWE will open registration for SummerSlam later this week.

Rules for virtual fans (H/T to John Pollock) are as follows:

All registered fans are further selected on a first-come, first-served basis. Please make sure you are camera ready. Remember, you will be appearing on a live show.

We reserve the right to remove you from the live stream at any time, for any reason. The audience will be refreshed throughout the night and you may not be included in the entire broadcast. In addition, we may remove you from the live stream for any inappropriate conduct or technical issues. Watch the show through the stream on your device.

Position yourself in front of your camera from your midsection up, leaving a little room above your head. Make sure you have good lighting.

Only one fan permitted per seat.

Your attire must be appropriate and must remain on at all times.

Officially licensed WWE clothing is preferred, if available.

We reserve the right to terminate your participation at our sole discretion if your attire contains any immoral graphics, images or text, any political statements, slogans, logos, graphics or other commercial identification of third-parties other than the WWE, its athletes and sponsors.