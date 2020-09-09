WWE ThunderDome registration for Friday’s SmackDown on FOX has reached its capacity.

It’s interesting to note that it took longer for sign-ups to reach capacity this time, around two hours. ThunderDome registrations have been taking much less than an hour.

As seen below, WWE noted that registration for Monday’s RAW will begin on Saturday afternoon.

UPDATE: #WWEThunderDome has reached maximum capacity for #SmackDown this Friday. Registration for virtual seats in the WWE ThunderDome at #WWERaw will be available this Saturday! https://t.co/wda5m2NKM6 — WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2020

