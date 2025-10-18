If you’ve been holding out hope that WWE ticket prices might dip anytime soon, you may want to brace yourself — because that’s not happening.

During his recent appearance at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, TKO President Mark Shapiro made it abundantly clear that WWE’s live event pricing strategy isn’t slowing down — in fact, it’s just getting started.

According to Shapiro, WWE’s ticket pricing is still well below where the company believes it can be in terms of overall yield and profitability. Drawing a direct comparison to the UFC’s live event business, Shapiro noted that while WWE has made major strides in the past year, there’s still “significant room to grow.”

“WWE is not where the UFC is yet, as you know, on ticket yield. We have our work to do there,” Shapiro said. “But we’ve seen a meaningful increase — as evidenced by the 59% margin we did in the second quarter with regard to EBITDA margin, which was equal to the UFC. That ticket yield and site fees are playing a big part driving that. And we know we have more room to go.”

Shapiro pointed to the UFC’s track record of record-breaking gates as the model WWE hopes to follow. He cited a recent UFC event in Chicago as an example of the kind of demand the TKO-owned brand believes WWE can eventually reach.

“UFC is breaking records everywhere they go. The last numbered fight in Chicago was the highest grossing event in the history of the United Center, dating back through the Michael Jordan days,” Shapiro said. “And they’re already at the table trying to get another fight for next year.”

That comparison underscores TKO’s broader corporate strategy – increase yield per customer rather than simply expand audience size. It’s a significant shift in philosophy from WWE’s previous leadership under Vince McMahon, whose live event model prioritized accessibility and family affordability.

Shapiro didn’t shy away from that contrast, acknowledging that McMahon traditionally priced tickets lower to ensure families could attend shows together.

“Vince McMahon was primarily pricing tickets for families and wasn’t totally focused on maxing the opportunity there,” Shapiro explained.

Since the TKO merger was finalized in 2023, WWE’s approach to live events has evolved dramatically. The company has leaned heavily into dynamic pricing models, premium packages, and yield management, mirroring strategies long used by the UFC and major sports leagues.

Back in May, Shapiro also emphasized that WWE’s focus moving forward will be on maximizing profitability — not on slashing prices or paying down debt. That means higher-end experiences, larger international site fees, and more “destination” events like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Clash at the Castle.

The message from the top is crystal clear – WWE’s live event business is booming, and the company intends to keep pushing the financial ceiling higher.

In short, fans hoping for a break on ticket prices shouldn’t hold their breath — because according to Shapiro, WWE is only just beginning to flex its pricing power.