WWE Timeline Premiere Tops Most-Watched WWE Network Content for the Week

The new WWE Timeline series premiered last Sunday with a look at the Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz rivalry and topped the list of most-watched shows for the week.
Below is a list of the top 7 most-watched shows for the past week, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer:
1. WWE Timeline premiere with Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz
2. The Rise and Fall of WCW
3. SummerSlam 2019
4. WWE NXT episode from August 5
5. The Best of Jeff Hardy
6. The Horror Show at Extreme Rules 2020
7. RAW Talk from August 10
