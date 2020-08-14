WWE Timeline Premiere Tops Most-Watched WWE Network Content for the Week

The new WWE Timeline series premiered last Sunday with a look at the Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz rivalry and topped the list of most-watched shows for the week.

Below is a list of the top 7 most-watched shows for the past week, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer:

1. WWE Timeline premiere with Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

2. The Rise and Fall of WCW

3. SummerSlam 2019

4. WWE NXT episode from August 5

5. The Best of Jeff Hardy

6. The Horror Show at Extreme Rules 2020

7. RAW Talk from August 10

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.