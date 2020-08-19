WWE Timeline Preview with AJ Styles vs. John Cena, The Velveteen Dream and Lilian Garcia Notes

– The new WWE Timeline episode on the John Cena vs. AJ Styles feud is now available on the WWE Network. “The Face That Runs the Place” will also air on the live feed at 10pm ET tonight. Below is a preview clip with a look at Styles’ win over Cena at SummerSlam 2016.
– WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream turns 25 years old today while former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia turns 54 and former NXT announcer Percy Watson turns 39.
Lilian made the following post on her age and birthday today:

Why do I love to celebrate my birthday’s so much? Why don’t I lie about my age? Because when I was 23, I was in the middle of negotiations for a record deal. I was immediately told by my manager to lie and say I was 21. I remember giving him a stunned look and feeling so old at such a young age. But because I really wanted to get signed, I played along and fell into the trap of lying about my age year after year. In fact, every year my birthday came around, I was so scared someone would find out my actual age and push me aside. . The pain I felt in my stomach every time I felt I had to lie in order to be accepted really started to chip away at me. I felt like a con. Someone who was always trying to please others instead of being myself. . Then in 2005, everything changed. I was 39 about to be 40 when unfortunately one of my colleagues and friends, Eddie Guerrero suddenly passed away. He was 38 and I recall saying, “How sad, he’s not even going to be able to be 40!” That is when it hit me!! Why am I lying about my age when birthdays are such a gift?! You are NOT guaranteed your next!! 😳 . Then fast forward to 2015 when Rowdy Roddy Piper passed away. I was at his funeral and kept hearing everyone say “omg, how young! He was too young to die.” I couldn’t have agreed more and it hit me again that so many times we will call someone old when they are alive but “so young” when they die. That is when I realized how ridiculous it is to lie about our age and not appreciate the true gift of getting to our next birthday. And if someone doesn’t want to accept you because of a number, that is their problem NOT yours!! . So remember that if you would be considered young dead, you are more than young alive baby! 😉 . That is why at 54, I feel freer than ever and ready to keep living my life fully with amazing adventures ahead! My hope is that in me sharing this, it can free any of you out there that are struggling with aging. Just take care of your body & mindset and it will take care of you! (And NEVER lose the little child in you that still wants to play) 🤸🏼♀️ . Thanks for being on this ride with me and all my birthday wishes! I love you all dearly!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️
