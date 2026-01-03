Michin may be sidelined, but she made it clear this week that she’s far from finished.

And she has Jade Cargill squarely in her sights.

In a recent social media post, the SmackDown star appeared wearing a sling and delivered a pointed promo aimed directly at the WWE Women’s Champion. While acknowledging that she’s currently out of action, Michin stressed that the setback is only temporary and accused Cargill of failing to truly take her out.

“I may be out, but I am out temporarily. And with all the money and fame and aura…what you don’t have that I do is grit, is the love of this business,” Michin said. “So Jade, enjoy your vacations and your photo shoots because while I’m getting better, I’m focusing on you and nothing is going to keep me away from that ring and nothing is going to keep me away from you.”

The message came after Michin was pulled from WWE’s holiday house show tour last week due to a reported shoulder injury. The injury forced her to wrap up the tour earlier than planned.

On Instagram, Michin previously addressed the situation, noting that while the run ended sooner than expected, she still made the most of it.

“Have to cut my tour a little short but damn, was it was fun! I got to take a bite out of cake too,” she wrote.

Michin isn’t retreating.

She’s reloading.

Meanwhile, on Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Cargill claimed she injured Michin intentionally and said she deserved what happened. That segment also led to an encounter with Jordynne Grace, who has emerged as the latest name testing free agency waters on the WWE main roster.

