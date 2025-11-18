A new WWE champion was crowned on Monday night.

WWE ID Champion, that is.

At the Wrestling Open RI show on Monday night, November 17, 2025 in Cranston, Rhode Island, a new WWE ID Women’s Champion was crowned.

Featured below is a complete recap of the show.

Tonight is a special one. WWE ID is crowning their newest Women’s Champion here (after Kylie Rae was forced to vacate the title)! We starts with a fatal 6-way where the winner goes on to be the 6th competitor in a 6-way elimination match to not only crown the first champion…but gives them an ID contract as well!

Spotlight Match: DJ Powers vs Jake Gray

Jake Gray is really holding down the JGeorge spot lately but he’s getting a ton of experience. Jake starts hot but DJ grinds the handyman down. Jake starts to come back but Powers reverses a sliced bread and Gray turns into a claymore than puts him down for the three. boo DJ Powers boo!

We’re kicking it off! Rich Palladino is our announcer. Paul Crockett and Brad Hollister are your commentators. I’m used to seeing people filtering in after the show starts but we seem pretty packed in by the time the spotlight ended!

Match 1: Angelica Risk vs Jordan Blade vs Kaitlyn Marie vs Nixi XS vs Lili Ruiz vs Laynie Luck (Winner gets the Final Spot in the Elimination Championship match)

Things I immediately notice: Jordan Blade is staring a hole through EVERY person who enters the ring. This is a great group of people making their debuts tonight. XS has the crown for the wildest outfit/makeup. Ring the bell and the brawl begins. The Party Unicorn Laynie Luck is left with XS to start the in ring portion of the contest. Blade is waiting on the apron like a hawk ready to strike. Lili and Risk go street tough chop for chop. Risk bullies her but that only motivates the comeback. Ruiz is tossed out and here comes Jordan Blade…but Kaitlyn is right behind her! Huge saito to Kaitlyn Marie. Luck breaks it up! Blade comes running but Kaitlyn flies back with her ample posterior and Drops her. Lots of hip attacks! A Vader bomb! XS breaks up the pin! pounce from Marie! risk breaks that pin up! Blade gets caught up in the corner getting beaten down by nearly everyone! Blade gets a moment to breath, backfists Risk and nearly gets the pin with a perfect plex! Kaitlyn with a senton! Laynie Luck hits a DVD on Niki XS to get the win! A pretty fun 6-way match to kick off the main show!

Match 2: Shooter Boys (Aaron Ortiz & Anthony Vecchio) vs StarStruck (Anthony Greene & Channing Thomas)

This was supposed to be a title match but after the Stetson Ranch’s heist last week, the Shooter Boys have a VERY different demeanor about them. Channing keeps it friendly with a handshake “this is SPECIAL, baby” but there’s something in the energy. Shooter Boys have to bounce back tonight. Maybe it’s the sting of the title loss but Star Struck seems to have full control over the former champs for much of this. They are getting outworked, they are getting outsmarted with quick tags, they are clearly getting very frustrated with the match…and quickly with each other, as the cohesion that brought them gold is NOT present right now. Ortiz and Vecchio finally put some moves together and seem to be on the same page again…until they try their doomsday blockbuster..Aaron is too close? Ortiz is sent to the floor! Vecchio starched with a corner dropkick to the head! Channing Thomas is in complete control of both Shooter Boys are they seem VERY out of their element. Greene with a cutter and StarStruck hits their demolition Device. Ortiz stops the pin. Vecchio set up for another finish but Ortiz pulls on Channing’s legs for the remaining 10 seconds as we go to a time limit draw.

Star Struck pulls the Shooter Boys up. Greene says they were excited to face the Shooter Boys, gold or no gold….but they weren’t fighting like champions. Greene didn’t want them moping around at 50%. They want THE SHOOTER BOYS AT 100% in 2 weeks and this time, both teams will have 20 minutes to get the job done! Ortiz and Vecchio look very uneasy….but they shakes Channing and AG’s hands. The match is on in two weeks!

Match 3: Ichiban vs Devious Cass

Apart from his bad attitude, I still haven’t figured out what makes Cass so Devious. He’s “America’s Author”? Are books bad? His trunks are kinda Spider-Man-ish. Spiders are devious? I dunno. Anyways, he’s fighting Ichiban…who is a week removed from winning the Eliminator Cup with Brando Lee. Ichiban quickly Overwhelms Cass, who tries to flee to the floor only to have Ichi flying right out after him. Cass is hanging with Number One though, almost putting him away with a sitout bomb! A tornado ddt sets up a Frogsplash but Ichiban rolls out of the way. Ichi starting to roll now as he flattens Cass with a missile dropkick and the Ichi Bankai puts DC down for the three! Again, I like Cass’ work…quite a lot after he hung with Ichi tonight…I just wish I understood him better.

Match 4: Fancy Bears (Fancy Ryan Clancy & Bear Bronson) vs Aaron Rourke & Marcus Mathers

Aaron Rourke swears that the reuniting of the Fancy Bears is the medicine these two need to rekindle their friendship. Also, Marcus Mathers wants a little payback on both of them after the fiasco that his match with Bear turned into last week. The early minutes are not promising, as Bear and Clancy are arguing before the bell even rings and spend more time shooting each other dirty looks than trying to work together. Marcus and Rourke, on the other hand, are working great as a tandem. And that’s how this goes for the first ten minutes of this match…Coancy and Bear both getting individually beat to hell by a significantly more cohesive team. And when Clancy & Bear finds themselves standing tall for a moment? They start fighting. Marcus in there to get a piece of both of them and it’s like the lightbulb clicks for a moment as they drop Marcus together. Rourke and Mathers finally unload the clip on Clancy! Bear breaks up the pin! We have five minutes left! Bear with a blind tag as Clancy baits Rourke into eating a KO dropkick. Bear hits a Rikishi Driver on the Dimepiece and gets the win!

The Fancy Bears look shocked. Bear grabs the mic. He gives Ryan props for not screwing up their win. He reminds Clancy that he dropkicked Marcus last week and let Bear win the number one contendership. But he also has the Opportunity Knocks contract. So Bear says they will meet in two weeks for the IWTV championship. He’s the number one contender…but Clancy needs to remember that he has the contract so no matter what happens in two weeks…Bear is still a factor and can have any match he wants at ANY time. The Cyber Monday Wrestling Open is looking pretty hot.

Main Event: Airica Demia vs Notorious Mimi vs Shannon LaVangie vs Brittnie Brooks vs Tiara James vs Laynie Luck (Elimination Match for the WWEID Women’s Championship)

And here we go! It’s an elimination match. Two people in the ring at a time, lucha tag rules apply. It’s happening. We are crowning a WWE champion at Wrestling Open. Mimi tags in immediately to pick up where she left off with Shannon LaVangie last week. Airica also wants a piece of Shannon. Tiara tries pinning them both, THATS NOT HOW THIS WORKS. The tags start flowing as everyone is getting a little piece of everyone. The fight hits the floor and Laynie says her piece with a suicide dive! Shannon off the top into everyone! Crowd well behind LaVangie. She goes for the kill on Luck but Mimi tosses her off the top, hits a Scorched Earth and gets the three.

Shannon LaVangie has been eliminated.

Laynie Luck seems to be the next target as Mimi and Tiara start to work her over. Huge spinebuster from James for two! Luck kicks free. Tag to Brooks! Brittnie runs wild on Tiara! James kicks free of her finish, hitting a Samoan drop! Brooks scrambles with Tiara and hits a Showstopper for the three!

Tiara James has been eliminated.

Demia immediately on the attack. This isn’t a tag TEAM match but you can see Mimi and Airica working together, which puts Luck and Brooks on the other side of this battle. Brooks escapes the beatdown, double suplex! Tag to Luck! Mimi and Airica try for a superplex….TOWER OF DOOOOOOOOOOOM! Brooks tries getting the pin on everyone but everyone’s kicking out. Mimi with a headkick to Brooks. Palm strokes from Demia! Brittnie hits the mat and Aircia covers her for the three!

Brittnie Brooks has been eliminated.

Laynie Luck is in deep trouble, as the tenuous partnership between Demia and Mimi is in full effect. Luck rolls through another scorched earth…Demia gets speared! Luck trading kicks with Mimi! She hits a BLU-RAY on Mimi!!! Demia trying to finish Luck but eats a DVD and gets pinned!

Airica Demia has been eliminated.

We’re down to two! Mimi throws a headkick! Laynie catches it into a STF! Mimi reverses to an armbar! Luck hits the DVD! Mimi kicks out! Mimi hits a gory bomb!!!! Kick out! Crowd is in full this is awesome mode. Luck rolls through another scorched earth but can’t get the pin! Mimi eats a shining wizard! Another DVD from Laynie Luck and she gets the three!

Notorious Mimi has been eliminated.

Laynie Luck is the Newwwwww WWEID Women’s Champion! All the women from tonight hit the ring to celebrate this. Big “You deserve it” from the crowd! The Party Unicorn gets handed her WWE ID contract by Aaron Rourke and Marcus Mathers!!! Laynie on the mic is choking back tears as she thanks all the women in the ring, all the women that came before them, including Kylie Rae, who previously held this title. She says she’s always been the last one picked…but tonight she’s the last one who survived! She thanks us for letting her have this moment in our house…she says it’s a moment she’ll never forget.