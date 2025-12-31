Some unfortunate news has surfaced for one WWE star coming out of the company’s ongoing year-end holiday tour.

Michin (aka Mia Yim) surfaced via social media this week with a post informing fans that her WWE Holiday Tour run is ending earlier than planned due to an injury.

“Have to cut my tour a little short but damn, was it was fun,” the women’s wrestling star wrote via her official Instagram page. “I got to take a bite out of cake too. BRB!”

It has since been confirmed that Michin suffered a shoulder injury within the past week and has been pulled from the remainder of the WWE Holiday Tour dates as a result.

Before the injury, Michin had been working matches against WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill on the tour.

Those upcoming bouts will now feature a replacement in her spot.

An exact timetable for Michin’s return has not been announced, as the severity of the shoulder injury remains unclear.

An exact timetable for Michin's return has not been announced, as the severity of the shoulder injury remains unclear.

(H/T: Fightful Select)