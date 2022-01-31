New WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is scheduled to defend his title inside the Elimination Chamber.

WWE announced today that Lashley will defend against 5 opponents at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on Saturday, February 19 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

WWE noted in their announcement, “The Elimination Chamber Match will begin with two Superstars in the ring and four other competitors enclosed in their respective pods. Every five minutes, a pod door will open, allowing another competitor to join the contest. This process will continue until all pods are empty. When a Superstar is pinned or submits, that Superstar is eliminated and must exit the Chamber. The last Superstar remaining will be the WWE Champion.”

WWE will likely announce Lashley’s challengers on tonight’s RAW.

