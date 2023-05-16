WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan is reportedly injured.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Morgan was replaced by Dolph Ziggler at a Cricket Wireless signing in Greensboro, NC today because she was injured on Friday’s SmackDown, where she and Raquel Rodriguez retained over Bayley and Dakota Kai.

There’s no word yet on the severity of the injury, or the spot where she was injured, or how long Morgan will be out of action. The champions are scheduled to defend against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville on tonight’s RAW, but word is that the match is being changed. There’s no word on plans for the titles.

WWE has pulled the title match from the official RAW preview.

