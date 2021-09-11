WWE has announced a loaded line-up for Monday’s RAW from the TD Garden in Boston as they prepare to compete with the NFL’s Monday Night Football.

It has been confirmed that WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will defend against RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton on Monday’s RAW.

As noted, WWE announced this week that next Monday’s RAW would feature Orton and Riddle defending their titles against Lashley and MVP. Orton vs. Lashley for the WWE Title was also announced for the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on September 26. A commercial then aired during tonight’s SmackDown where Orton vs. Lashley was advertised for RAW.

In an update, WWE has officially announced the WWE Title match for RAW. The match has been removed from the Extreme Rules listing. While the WWE website still has the Extreme Rules graphic for Orton vs. Lashley, the match has been removed from the actual card on the WWE website.

WWE’s official preview for Monday’s Orton vs. Lashley match says they do not want to wait for Extreme Rules, but there is no mention of the nixed tag team match. They wrote, “They don’t want to wait for WWE Extreme Rules. Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton this Monday on Raw! Raw Tag Team Champion Orton will look to add another title to his collection as he tries to capture his 15th World Championship, while The All Mighty is out for some serious payback after falling victim to an RKO two weeks in a row. Who will emerge as WWE Champion? Find out on Raw, live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

WWE has announced another title defense for Monday’s RAW as WWE United States Champion Damian Priest will host an Open Challenge. This will come days before he defends against Sheamus at Extreme Rules on September 26.

Also announced for Monday’s RAW is WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley, RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler in a non-title bout, plus a big eight-man tag team match with Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Mansoor and Mustafa Ali vs. AJ Styles, Omos, T-BAR and MACE.

Stay tuned for more on Monday’s RAW. Below is the updated line-up:

* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest will host an Open Challenge with the title on the line

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley

* RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler in a non-title bout

* The New Day, Mansoor and Mustafa Ali vs. AJ Styles, Omos, T-BAR and MACE

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defends against RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.